UFC 238 open workout highlights

UFC 238 is just days away and it features three important bouts in Cowboy Cerrone vs Tony Ferguson, Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Eye, and Henry Cejudo vs Marlon Moraes.

Ferguson vs Cowboy is most assuredly a bout with title shot implications. With a win, Tony will try to get the lightweight belt back around his waist and Cerrone will try to finally taste UFC gold after a multiple record setting UFC career starting back in June of 2011.

Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight championship against challenger Jessica Eye in an attempt to prove that she is as good as hardcore fans will tell you.

Moraes will try to stop flyweight champion Cejudo from becoming another champ-champ should he capture the vacant bantamweight title in their fight.

Check out the power some of these fighters displayed during the open workouts for the event.