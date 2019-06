UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith submitted top ranked Alexander Gustafsson in the 4th round of their fight on Saturday which was impressive enough in itself. When you find out he broke his hand before that it is a true testament to just how good Smith is. Ariel Helwani shared an x-ray photo of the damage and it is brutal.

This is an X-Ray of Anthony Smith’s broken left hand. Just took it and sent it to me. His surgery is scheduled for Wednesday. He believes he broke it in the second round. pic.twitter.com/F63Qa7qoFV — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 3, 2019

Does this make you more appreciative of Smith’s abilities?