Did McGregor really just call out Mayweather again?

For fook’s sake man.

Conor McGregor may have lost his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr but that Mayweather money keeps calling his name. Conor reportedly earned $100M dollars for his first professional boxing outing against “Money”. Just let that sink in for a moment. His first boxing match was with 49-0 Floyd Mayweather Jr and he made a reported one hundred million dollars for it. Not a bad night – even if he was on the receiving end of a 10th round TKO.

The Irishman may want another yacht because he’s calling out the 42 year old again.

The question is will the undefeated semi-retired Mayweather answer with a yes or no.

