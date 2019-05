Coach John Kavanagh who famously trains former UFC champ champ Conor McGregor recently spoke at a media scrum. During the event he was asked about when his most notable fighter would return and how because one of the main mysteries surrounding the Irishman’s reemergence was whether or not John would be in his corner.

Kavanagh also addressed Bellator’s impact on the European and Irish MMA scene and his other protege James Gallagher. Check it out.