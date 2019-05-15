VIDEO: UFC 237 ‘The Thrill and the Agony’ sneak peek

UFC 237’s main event ended in one of the nastiest slam knockouts of all time. Annnnndddd nnnewwwww strawweight champion Jessica Andrade captured the belt from Rose Namajunas with it.

In the co-main event Jared Cannonier put down Anderson Silva with a nasty leg kick TKO. Jose Aldo lost to UFC up and comer Alexander Volkanovski. It felt like the changing of the guard to alot of fans making it a bittersweet evening all around.

The UFC released a preview of their popular ‘The Thrill and the Agony’ video from the event. Check it out.