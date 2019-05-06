Vince McMahon stories posted on Twitter are too insane not to be true

There are so many Vince McMahon stories out there and half of them seem to deal with farting.

Today we got a gift from user allan_cheapshot on Twitter in the form of the exploits of the WWE head. For years we heard all about his love for farts, hatred of sneezing, and the public knowledge that he loves him some big sweaty men. We are referring to wrestling reasons of course. He’s an odd ball to be sure and held careers in his hands more than once making any tales being told out of school almost impossible.

Until now…

Vince hates sneezing. When someone sneezes, he yells at them and tells them to control themselves. On the rare occasion Vince sneezes, he angrily mutters to himself and loses focus for a few minutes (Paul Heyman, on Jericho's podcast) — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Vince once raced former WWE writer @courtbauer on an open highway. Vince boxed in Court so that Court was heading straight for road construction. Court had to slam on the brakes to avoid an accident. Vince sped off, having "won" the race by almost killing a guy. — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Vince went bowling with an NBC exec. The guy had done something Vince didn't like. Obviously since they were bowling, they were wearing bowling shoes. Vince sneaked off, got the guy's real shoes from behind the counter, tossed the shoes in the garbage and left. (1/2) — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

The guy had no idea where his shoes were and had to go home wearing the gross bowling shoes. Vince contacted him later and said "That's what you get, pal!". The guy wrote a book and said that Vince was the biggest jerk he'd ever met in real life. (2/2). — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Vince, as a prank, had real police "arrest" Jonathan Coachman for running a betting pool at work. Coach said when the cop car finally turned around and brought him back to WWE HQ, he openly wept in relief and rage. — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Vince said something insulting to Kofi on a plane, and Kofi didn't do anything. As they were getting off the plane, Jericho told Kofi that if he didn't confront and fight Vince immediately, Kofi's career was effectively over in Vince's mind. This was how Vince tested his talent. — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Vince invited Mark Henry to a workout session. Bear in mind that Mark Henry's claim as world's strongest man is based on the fact he is the only man to have competed at top level Olympic Lifting, Power Lifting and Strongman competitions (1/2) — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Vince tried to out rep him on every exercise. Henry went along with it because he's competitive and even admitted that Vince tested him a little bit.

Mark says that he actually quit before Vince did

Vince phoned Mark in great pain and admitted he had made a terrible mistake (2/2) — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

and our vote for the best WTF moment…

Vince was hesitant to hire Gail Kim due to her being Asian. Jim Ross convinced him not only because of her in ring talent, but the fact that many men are attracted to Asian woman and that there are even lots of Asian porn sites on the internet. (1/2) — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

This apparently shocked the hell out of Vince, who had no idea Asian porn sites existed. (2/2). — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019