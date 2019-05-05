Iaquinta drops post on social media after loss to Cerrone

Al Iaquinta helped Cowboy Cerrone extend two of his UFC records at UFC Ottawa on Saturday.

Cowboy won via decision against Al in a fight that garnered the pair a fight of the night bonus. With that victory Donald Cerrone increased his record for total wins post fight bonuses.

Iaquinta was the favorite for a lot of hard-core fans but Cowboy’s experience was too much for him to overcome. Despite the disappointing loss Al posted a positive and uplifting post on social media after.

