UFC 237 card is finalized

The card for UFC 237 is finalized and we put an asterisk next to that because in MMA nothing is ever set in stone. Injuries and illnesses can appear at any time to devastate an event.
Here is the line-up for the PPV and the offerings on ESPN.
PPV on ESPN+
UFC Strawweight Championship
(c)Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade
Anderson Silva vs. Jared Cannonier
Jose Aldo vs. Alex Volkanovski
Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli
Diego Ferreira vs. Francisco
ESPN
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann
Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh
Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia
Clay Guida vs. B.J. Penn
