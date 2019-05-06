UFC 237 card is finalized

The card for UFC 237 is finalized and we put an asterisk next to that because in MMA nothing is ever set in stone. Injuries and illnesses can appear at any time to devastate an event.

Here is the line-up for the PPV and the offerings on ESPN.

PPV on ESPN+

UFC Strawweight Championship

(c)Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Anderson Silva vs. Jared Cannonier

Jose Aldo vs. Alex Volkanovski

Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli

Diego Ferreira vs. Francisco

ESPN

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

Clay Guida vs. B.J. Penn