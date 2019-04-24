Free Fight: Watch Jacare ice Chris Weidman before Saturday’s Fight Night Fort Lauderdale

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman was once considered the heir apparent to the man he captured the belt from, former GOAT Anderson Silva. Chris has fallen off hard since those days as champion and is 1-3 in his last 4. That last loss came at the hands of the very talented Jacare Souza who was more than happy to play spoiler for All-American’s comeback.

Souza is a hit and miss kind of fighter. Since 2015 he has traded wins and losses in the UFC and appears to be perpetually two fights away from a title fight eliminator or a legit shot at the championship. His last loss was to interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum in May of 2018 but he did bounce back quickly with a TKO win over Weidman in November.

On Saturday Jacare returns to action at Fight Night Fort Lauderdale looking to finally get to that elusive championship bout. After Yoel Romero pulled out of the bout due to illness he was replaced by relatively unknown Jack Hermansson. We’re pretty sure Jacare doesn’t care if Godzilla stepped in because he would probably fight him.

Before Souza takes him on check out his winning effort against Weidman and get hype for Saturday.

