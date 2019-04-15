Media Monday: UFC 236 post fight press conference

A lot happened over the weekend at UFC 236. This will contain spoilers if you haven’t seen it. Stop reading here.

If you kept reading we assume you watched it.

Dustin Poirier did what the odds makers said he couldn’t and made a few lucky gamblers a decent chunk of change along the way. He won the interim lightweight title by defeating featherweight champ Max Holloway and ended the Hawaiian’s double digit win streak. On paper there is no way that was supposed to happen but it did and we have a new 155 pound champion. Interim that is.

Israel Adesanya made a statement by defeating the man who previously defeated Michael Bisping via KO and Jacare via decision in succession. That’s not an easy task for anyone so the UFC rewarded Kelvin Gastelum the interim middleweight title fight with Adesanya. He lost but if Kelvin can rack up a few wins he may be the next challenger in line if Adesanya and sidelined champion Robert Whittaker ever unify the titles.

All that said – Check out the post fight press conference for UFC 236 in its entirety where the new champs open up about their achievements and futures.

