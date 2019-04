After Dustin Poirier was announced the winner of his interim lightweight championship fight with featherweight champ Max Holloway we got to hear from him inside the Octagon and the elation in his voice was front and center. Since 2011 he has been one or two fights from a shot at a belt. Not anymore.

Holloway also discussed being on the receiving end of the loss among other things. Just check out the interviews and hear them for yourself.