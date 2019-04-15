Media Monday: Adesanya’s post fight Octagon interview

UFC 236 baby. He did it.

Israel Adesanya captured the interim middleweight title by defeating Kelvin Gastelum on Saturday in a bout that was awarded fight of the night honors by the UFC. Adesanya was touted as the next Anderson Silva, then beat Anderson Silva, called out Jon Jones, and then won the interim belt. Crazy times, Israel.

After he won, the standard mic in your face post fight interview was conducted, and Israel genuinely seemed to be a little overwhelmed. It might prove to be a historic moment if he ends up defeating champ Robert Whittaker to unify the belts and having a title reign as long as Silva.

Only time will tell. Check out the interview for yourself.