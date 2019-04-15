Media Monday: Watch Dana White praise Adesanya after UFC 236 title win

Dana White will be the first person to praise someone for their performance inside The Octagon – or criticize them in to oblivion – after a fight.

Saturday night at UFC 236 we got an instant classic between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight title. The bout shared the fight of the night bonus honors with the main event interim lightweight title bout featuring featherweight champion Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. Both were outstanding and just really fun to watch for fans.

After Adesanya’s hard fought victory we found out exactly what Dana White felt about it. Hint: It was good. Check it out.