We are getting two outstanding match ups serving as the main and co-main events for UFC 236.

Dustin Poirier challenges featherweight champion Max Holloway in the top spot for the interim lightweight championship. Preceding that is Kelvin Gastelum vs surging Israel Adesanya at middleweight with the winner most likely getting a shot at 185 pound king Robert Whittaker.

UFC 236 goes down on April 13th at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Watch this promo and get hype!