GROSS: Molly McCann’s eye is nasty after historic win

Women’s Flyweight fighter Molly McCann became the first English woman to win in the Octagon when she defeated Priscila Cachoeira at Fight Night London. It was a hard fought decision that left her eye looking like someone tried to rip it out with a gardening tool. It’s pretty gross. For real.

Molly McCann made history last night becoming the first English woman to win in the UFC. Here is how @MeatballMolly’s eye looked last night and how it looks this morning. She sent me these photos. She suffered a broken orbital bone in the victory. pic.twitter.com/HinCKjdJPz — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 17, 2019

I can’t think of many female fighters having an injury like that. She may not be in our top 10 favorite women’s MMA competitors yet but she’s knocking on the door after showing such toughness.