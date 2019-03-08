UFC Wichita weigh-in results

The weigh-ins for Saturday’s UFC Wichita is in the books. The main event of Derrick Lewis and Junior Dos Santos is greenlit with ‘Hot Balls’ tipping the scales a 1/2 of a pound over the 265 pound weight limit. The full results are below (via BJPenn.com).

The Main Card | 8 pm ET on ESPN+

Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs. Junior Dos Santos (246.5)

Curtis Millender (170) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.5)

Tim Means (171) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Blagoy Ivanov (254.5) vs. Ben Rothwell (264.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Drew Dober (156)

Omari Akhmedov (184) vs. Tim Boetsch (185)

The Prelims | 5:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5) vs. Sergio Moraes (171)

Yana Kunitskaya (135) vs. Marion Reneau (134.5)

Grant Dawson (145.5) vs. Julian Erosa (145)

Maurice Greene (264.5) vs. Jeff Hughes (254)

Matt Schnell (135) vs. Louis Smolka (135.5)

Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Dan Moret (155.5) vs. Alex White (154.5)