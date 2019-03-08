What you need to know about online sports betting in Greece

Betting on sports events can be great fun. It’s exciting too and it takes a fair bit to match the enjoyment when your bet becomes a winner. There are plenty of Greeks who know just what that feeling is like as online betting in Greece remains extremely popular.



Legal Requirements



To be legally able to place bets in Greece you need to be 21 years of age. Players need to verify their age before they can make any withdrawals from their account. There are several payment methods available to deposit to and withdraw from your online account. A prepaid Paysafecard is a popular purchase as well as Skrill, Neteller and Greek Viva Wallet. Bank transfers are also available, but these take longer than the other payment methods. Some companies do make charges on withdrawals if several are made during a calendar month.



Legislation With More on its Way

Legislation was passed in 2011 that regulated the Greek gambling market giving more protection to players with unlicensed websites blocked. There are also taxes levied in betting in Greece, but small wins are tax-free. More law changes are expected this year re the length of licenses.



Licensed Companies

The Greek betting market has 20 licensed companies with more likely to be added later this year. The most popular of these companies include names that will be familiar to British gamblers. Bwin, Bet365, Sportingbet and Novibet all hold Greek licenses. Other companies include Greek Stoiximan, Interwetten and Betshop.



It’s Better Online

When it comes to terrestrial betting on sports, the OPAP (Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics) has a monopoly. This means the odds that are available are not that competitive when compared to the odds available online. They also offer a lower number of markets to bet on than their online competitors. That certainly explains the popularity of online sports betting in Greece. If you are interested in placing a bet, check out the best online bookmakers at https://www.stoixima24.net today.



Plenty to Gamble On

Members of these sites can place bets on a wide range of events from all around the globe. There are in-play betting markets available and you will find that there are betting opportunities available throughout the day. The sites also offer live streaming of sporting events, the ability to cash out bets before the end of the event and plenty of other promotions.



Players can not just place bets on who will win sporting events but lots more beside. They can bet on how many goals will be scored in a game (under/over 2.5 goals for example) or who will score. Then there are bets such as double chance, where you can bet on a team to win or draw their fixture. The more markets that are available, the better for the gambler. It adds so much more excitement to their gambling with odds constantly changing during the game they are betting on.



There are some differences in online gambling in Greece compared to other countries. The Greeks prefer to use decimal odds, so it’s 2.5 rather than the fractional odds of 6/4. When it comes to football, the emphasis is on the latest odds for the Greek Super League and other popular sports such as basketball.



Conclusion

As you can see, it’s an exciting time for gamblers in Greece. The legislation means they are well-protected so the opportunity for fraud to take place is restricted. There’s lots to place bets on with plenty of markets available particularly online. Hopefully they’ll experience lots of excitement when AEK Athens and Olympiaikos win their next games.

