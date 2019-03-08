Ronda Rousey drops ‘F’ bombs in latest tirade on fans

Ronda on the Road is a video blog of WWE RAW women’s champion Ronda Rousey. Nothing odd about that, right? What was off was how far she left kayfabe behind and the language she used. Let’s just say it was strong.

She bashed Becky Lynch using her real name and then unloaded on the WWE Universe, the fans. Let me let her tell the story. Here’s what is getting all of the attention (via Lordsofpain).

Rebecca Quinn talked shit about my husband, and I told her I’d beat the fuck out of her next time I saw her. And guess what? I beat the f*ck out of her, didn’t I?

I’m just like, ‘Fuck you people! Fuck you guys. That whole city is just a bunch of people who are fucking transplants who are trying to escape shitty ass Ohio or wherever the fuck that they’re from and they have no pride in LA and they come to our fucking games and sht on our teams and say ‘I’m from Los Angeles, I’ve been living here for 10 years’ — No you’re fucking not!

I’m not going out there and doing their fucking act anymore. I’m going out there and doing whatever the hell I want. And they can explain it however they want, but … fuck em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Ohhhh don’t break kayfabe Ronda!’ Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those bitches can fucking touch me. The end.

Whoo.