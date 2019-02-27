Rousey fires back at Becky Lynch for ‘fake prison photos’

The heat is building between WWE female wrestlers “The Man” Becky Lynch and “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey.

As it stands right now we are most likely going to end up with a triple threat match for the RAW women’s championship at this year’s Wrestlemania 35 event. It will involve Ronda, Becky, and almost certainly Charlotte Flair. They have been trading shots for months now and things are lining up perfectly.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Lynch posted a fake mugshot set and called out Ronda who promptly responded with a harsh stinger.



That’s what I’m trying to do dumbass. You hobbling around trying to be a ginger crutch ninja and taking fake prison photos in the hallway isn’t helping — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2019

What do you think of this match-up? Are you looking forward to them facing off?