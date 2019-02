Zabit Magomedsharipov apparently wanted a face to face with his UFC 235 opponent Jeremy Stephens before they stepped in to the cage on Saturday. It’s Las Vegas so naturally stuff is going to go sideways amirite?

There was some banter, some posturing, and some genuine concern from onlookers that this might actually get physical between the two. Luckily no one got hurt and we are now pretty stoked to see them throw hands this Saturday. Are you? Check it out…



Zabit tries to get face to face with Jeremy 😮 #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/DcZUUaAgdU — Dovy🔌🇱🇹 (@DovySimuMMA) February 28, 2019