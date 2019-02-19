UFC Prague Free fight: Jan Blachowicz vs Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa was once considered a real contender. He was 14-0 until he met Alexander Gustafsson in 2014 and from there he has gone 3-4. Jimi is now on a three fight skid and heading to Prague to finish a trilogy with streaking Jan Blachowicz.

Jan and Jimi have one decision win a piece going in to their third bout at Fight Night 145 in Prague on February 23rd. The bout is just as important to each of them because Manuwa is trying to end his skid and Jan Blachowicz is riding high with four in a row and possibly on the verge of a light heavyweight title shot. Possibly. Okay, probably not. Still, it means a lot for both of them.

Before they go at it for the final time check out their fight of the night back in 2018.