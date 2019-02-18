Watch Nate Diaz crash Dana White’s interview backstage at UFC on ESPN

Stockton 209. What? WHAT!

We love the Diaz brothers. Nick and Nate are incredibly entertaining and dangerous which is a perfect combo in combat sports. Both the UFC and the Stockton Natives have made some mutual moolah over the years off of that so it’s not surprising when we hear rumors of them returning…only to have them disappointingly shot down again and again.

Sunday, Nate Diaz interview bombed Dana White and cryptically said something to the effect that they were imminently returning. It was very quick and admittedly amusing.

Check it out.

What do you think? Will they come back?