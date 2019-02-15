Bellator 216 weigh ins green light the main event grudge match

Well, it’s official. We will get to see Michael Page and Paul Daley try and knock each other’s head off. Literally.

Bellator 216 will go down on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Also on the card is heavy hitter Cheick Kongo and a phenomenal fan service match-up.

Cro Cop will try to exact his revenge on Roy Nelson for his 2011 knockout loss and just might do it. Mirko is on a nine fight win streak and Nelson is 3-6 in as many bouts. Maybe this will be the year the “old Cro Cop” fan boys dream about resurfaces?

Here’s the official weigh-ins courtesy of BJPenn.com:

BELLATOR 216 MAIN CARD | 10:00 pm ET on DAZN

Michael Page (170) vs. Paul Daley (170) – welterweight grand prix opening round

Cheick Kongo (236) vs. Vitaly Minakov (240.5)

Mirko Cro Cop (234.5) vs. Roy Nelson (259.5)

Yaroslav Amosov (169.75) vs. Erick Silva (170)

Colby Fletcher (122.25) vs. Valerie Loureda (123.5)

BELLATOR 216 PRELIMINARY CARD

Tyrell Fortune (246.25) vs. Ryan Pokryfky (250)

Pat Casey (155.75) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev (154)

Vinicius De Jesus (171) vs. Rodolpho Barcellos (169.5)

Kemran Lachinov (166) vs. Kastriot Xhema (165) – 165-pound catchweight

Reginaldo Felix (185) vs. Justin Sumter (185.5)

Jesse Kosakowski (168) vs. Rodolfo Neves Rocha (170.5)

Demetrios Plaza (169.5) vs. Andrews Rodriguez (169.5)