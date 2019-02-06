VIDEO: Dana White’s take on the NSAC trash talk ‘free speech’ crack down

In case you haven’t heard, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) cracking down on trash talk from fighters is a real thing. Yep, they will be getting that money , er…we mean penalizing fighters like Conor McGregor and probably the Diaz brothers often.

It’s just nuts to think that free speech, especially free speech that sells fights will be monitored. Maybe they feel like their reputations are on the line as a commission? It doesn’t make much sense to take away a major tool in the UFC marketing machine. Then again, when does anything the Nevada commission does make sense? Sometimes? Possibly?

At the UFC 235 press conference we got to hear from Dana White about the news and he was of the same mind as most. He didn’t agree with it. Period. Here’s what he said via MMAWeekly’s video.