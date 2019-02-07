PIC: Anderson and Israel look way too happy together ahead of UFC 234 clash

I look at this picture and the actual weight of it, the gravity that it has can be felt through the screen.

Israel Adesanya and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva will stand across the cage from each other at UFC 234 this Saturday. Each of them has something unique to prove. Adesanya has been hailed as the upgrade to Silva but Anderson believes he is still top of the line.The crafty veteran versus the youthful upstart. It’s going to be fireworks and a definitive moment for them both.

Having said that…enjoy this photo of the two smiling and palling it up.

What a weird and wonderful world.