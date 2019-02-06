Cormier bluntly tells the internet why he won’t give Miocic his rematch

It must be good to be the champ.

UFC heavyweight king and former light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier rules the roost in the upper most weight class Stipe Miocic used to reside over. Stipe set the record for most heavyweight title defenses with three and held down a job as a firefighter. He’s also an outstanding human being and represented the division well but none of that seems to matter to DC who hasn’t given him the customary rematch.

Do you guys wanna know why I’m not fighting @stipemiocic again? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 5, 2019

Tell us Daniel.

I don’t owe anyone shit! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 5, 2019

Somewhere a mic dropped. With maybe one more fight left in his career with Brock Lesnar, if he holds true to his word, it is unlikely Miocic will ever get to face Daniel again.