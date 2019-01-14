Amanda Nunes trying to squeeze in to jeans is the funniest video we’ve seen today

UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes has a great sense of humor to go along with being an absolute badass.

She made the climb up to 145 pounds to fight Cris Cyborg and take her title, and you know, as fans I think we forget how difficult life is when we put on weight like Amanda did. For example how uncomfortable those “sexy” underwear you bought are when they are muffin topping you. Or, like Ms. Nunes just shared on Twitter, how incredibly frustrating it is to put on your favorite pair of jeans!

If you didn’t at least smile at this video then you are malfunctioning. The champ-champ needs to remember one thing. She can wear whatever the hell she wants and no one is going to call her out on it.

Unless you are on social media. Then they call you out on everything. Even this post.