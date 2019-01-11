Jones is clean as a whistle for UFC 232

After all of the outrage and criticism for his pre-fight ‘atypical’ drug test it appears Jon Jones will have the last laugh.

The UFC 232 controversy centered on traces of a PED Jon popped positive for a year ago showing up on a drug test leading up to his bout with Alexander Gustafsson in December. Those results led to Dana White’s decision to move the event at the last minute from Nevada to California – hence the outrage. Conspiracy theories were flying around like it was an episode of the X-Files TV series. All of that amounted to nothing according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Breaking: Jon Jones was drug tested by USADA and the California State Athletic Commission on the night of UFC 232 on Dec. 29 and all tests have come back clean. No picograms of the M3 metabolite, which was the source of all the controversy and drama last month, were found. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 10, 2019

Will this silence his critics? Probably not. This should put a stamp on the theory that they were from the year old drug test.

The truth is out there.