The other Jon Jones on Twitter is getting blasted by fans again

When UFC 232 was moved to California from Nevada due to an ‘atypical’ drug test the fans just started losing their minds on a very familiar culprit. Hint – his name rhymes with Jon Jones..

Every single time UFC’s Jon Jones does something stupid – which is often – the guy with the @jonjones account is inundated with hate. His profile picture is of a white guy. His description clearly states he is a tech nerd but some fans must only be able to type and not read because UFC Jon Jones has the @jonnybones account name, and his profile picture is of his instantly recognizable face. The innocent Jones actually posted a public service announcement last year about the confusion that was even highlighted on ESPN’s Sportscenter.

After getting @Jonnybones' hatetweets for years, @betweenpictures and I made a PSA about mistaken Twitter identity:https://t.co/UadCZQO9lf — Jon Jones (@jonjones) October 30, 2017

Seriously, how does something like this happen over and over?

Can't you just wish me a bad meal or something? Why's it gotta go all the way to Ebola? https://t.co/eu9zjUlt96 — Jon Jones (@jonjones) December 28, 2018

So anxious are fans to unload their disdain for Bones that they continue obliterating the innocent self proclaimed geek. Like this…

Yes, I cheat, but only because game designers don't place enough ammo drops in the level. I'm not going to switch to stealth kills just because I'm out of rockets, fool! If it's not raining gibs, can I be sure that cacodemon is *really* dead? https://t.co/LDMGAzl6l2 — Jon Jones (@jonjones) December 24, 2018

You have to admit that he is a good sport even when he gets stuff like this…

After my WHAT? I'm sorry, is it suddenly ILLEGAL to have Flintstones vitamins in my bloodstream? If so, then you can lock me the hell up because I'm NOT giving up these erections. https://t.co/LpC2zBFRTF — Jon Jones (@jonjones) December 25, 2018

I love this dude and if you want to see the entirety of his nightmarish attacks from keyboard karate black belts visit his Twitter @jonjones and then imagine yourself having to do this every time Bones is in trouble. Geez.