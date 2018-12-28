The other Jon Jones on Twitter is getting blasted by fans again

This poor guy.
When UFC 232 was moved to California from Nevada due to an ‘atypical’ drug test the fans just started losing their minds on a very familiar culprit. Hint – his name rhymes with Jon Jones..
Every single time UFC’s Jon Jones does something stupid – which is often – the guy with the @jonjones account is inundated with hate. His profile picture is of a white guy. His description clearly states he is a tech nerd but some fans must only be able to type and not read because UFC Jon Jones has the @jonnybones account name, and his profile picture is of his instantly recognizable face. The innocent Jones actually posted a public service announcement last year about the confusion that was even highlighted on ESPN’s Sportscenter.
Seriously, how does something like this happen over and over?
So anxious are fans to unload their disdain for Bones that they continue obliterating the innocent self proclaimed geek. Like this…
You have to admit that he is a good sport even when he gets stuff like this…
I love this dude and if you want to see the entirety of his nightmarish attacks from keyboard karate black belts visit his Twitter @jonjones and then imagine yourself having to do this every time Bones is in trouble. Geez.