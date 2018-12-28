UFC drops Jon Jones damage control video and it’s pretty dumb

If you don’t know the UFC 232 Jon Jones vs NSAC drug testing fiasco that forced the event to be moved from Nevada to California just google ‘Jones drug test’ and go to town. You will learn the term “pulsing” and roll your eyes and if you don’t just read it again and you’ll get it. Because he had an ‘atypical’ drug test and because the PR fire is out of control they released this puff piece video of Bones that was supposed to help put it out. It backfired. Fans went to work bashing it and we think you will join in. Check it out.

Please like & share: