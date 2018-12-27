Brendan Schaub not buying the UFC 232 Jon Jones drug test fiasco

Brendan Schaub is one of a long list of people not buying the line the UFC is selling about Jon Jones and his ‘atypical’ drug test results. That single word caused UFC 232 to be moved from Nevada to California where the CSAC cleared him with their own drug testing. UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitsky claims the failure was due to a ‘pulsing’ or an aftershock from Jon’s previous failed drug test back in 2017. Schaub isn’t buying that either. Check out what he said on the Below the Belt podcast about it all.



