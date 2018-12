M-1 Challenge Featherweight Champion Nate “The Train” Landwehr retained his belt in his first title defense on Saturday as he put a stop to Russian challenger Andrey Lezhnev via third round TKO in the M-1 Challenge 100 “Battle in Atyrau” main event in Kazakhstan. Landwehr, hailing from Clarksville, Tenn., was the first American ever to win a title for M-1 and made history again with a successful defense of the belt. Take a look at how he got it done.

Nate Landwehr TKOs Andrey Lezhnev in 3R to retain his FW M-1 Challenge Title pic.twitter.com/Ypk9Lux0Gj — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) December 15, 2018