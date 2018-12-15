UFC on FOX 31 results and highlights

UFC’s final FOX card takes place Saturday night from Milwaukee. Lightweight bangers Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee will rematch in the headliner. Edson Barboza and Dan Hooker will meet in the lightweight co-main event. Pro MMA Now will have results and video highlights from the event.

UFC on FOX 31 results: (still in progress…)

Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira

Welterweight: Zak Ottow def. Dwight Grant via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose def. Bobby Green via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Joaquim Silva def. Jared Gordon via KO (punches) – Rd 3, 2:39

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson def. Gerald Meerschaert via submission (guillotine choke) – Rd 1, 4:25

Middleweight: Zak Cummings def. Trevor Smith via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight: Dan Ige def. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight: Mike Rodriguez def. Adam Milstead via TKO (knee to the body and punches) – Rd 1, 2:59

Heavyweight: Juan Adams def. Chris de la Rocha via TKO (punches) – Rd 3, 0:58

Jack Hermansson submits Gerald Meerschaert

Joaquim Silva leaves Jared Gordon limp against the cage