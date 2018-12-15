Watch M-1 Challenge 100: Battle in Atyrau live stream

M-1 featherweight champion Nate “The Train” Landwehr defends his title against Andrey Lezhnev in the M-1 Challenge 100 “Battle in Atyrau” main event Saturday morning. The live stream kicks off for the main card at 10 p.m. CST and you can order it right here in the player below for $7.99 courtesy of FITE.

The full main card lineup includes: