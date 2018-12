Max Holloway put on an epic performance against Brian Ortega to retain his UFC featherweight championship. Valentina Shevchenko became the UFC women’s flyweight champ with a dominant win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Gunnar Nelson submitted Alex Oliveira. And Thiago Santos knocked out Jimi Manuwa. Now tune into the UFC 231 post-fight press conference from Toronto for all the fallout.

