Are you freaking kidding us? Fighter safety should be number one but this ref at LFA 56 is just Steve Mazzagatti levels of bad with this unforgivably late stoppage. PMNation what do you think of this?

Good grief! What a mess at the end of a stellar performance by Austin Hubbard, who overcame the odds for the title at #LFA56!@lfafighting pic.twitter.com/fH4AIo0Yfx — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) December 8, 2018