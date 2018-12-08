UFC 231 full fight card, start time, live results and video highlights

UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega takes place Saturday night, Dec. 8, from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway defends his title against the undefeated Brian Ortega in the main event. In the co-headliner former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk meets Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women’s flyweight title.

ProMMAnow.com will provide live results and video highlights for UFC 231 starting with the early prelims which kick off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass, moving to the televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT which will air on FS1, and the PPV main card which begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

UFC 231 results:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – 10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (c) vs. Brian Ortega

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak

Light Heavyweight: Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1 – 8 p.m. ET)

Women’s Strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns

Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Eye

Middleweight: Elias Theodorou vs. Eryk Anders

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass – 6 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Matthew Lopez

Welterweight: Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima

Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Kyle Nelson

Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Aleksandar Rakić

