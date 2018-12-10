Cody Rhodes says he shot down recent WWE offer

Cody Rhodes made the difficult but necessary decision to leave WWE in 2016 and his career skyrocketed because of it to the surprise of many. In September of this year in front of a sold out crowd at the ‘All In’ event he defeated Nick Aldis to capture the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. This made Cody and his dad Dusty Rhodes the first father and son combo in history to both hold the NWA title.



On a recent episode of Bruce Prichard’s Something To Wrestle With podcast he revealed that WWE came calling and he decided to turn down their offer. This is no doubt out of Vince McMahon’s concern that the independent scene is producing some legitimate competition and after the ‘All In’ event sold out the Sears Centre Arena can you blame him?





