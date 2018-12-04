UFC 234 poster revealed with Gastelum and Whittaker front and center

2019 is already shaping up to be a good year for MMA fans. In February at UFC 234 we are getting A title fight between middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and a man some think can dethrone him in Kelvin Gastelum. Also on the card is a legitimate potential passing of the torch when former middleweight king Anderson Silva essentially fights a younger version of himself in Israel Adesanya. It all goes down on February 10th at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Check out the poster reveal courtesy of UFC Aus/New Zealand’s Twitter.

