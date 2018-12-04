The man who ran down Ryan Jimmo only gets 8 years in prison

Former UFC fighter Ryan Jimmo was the victim of a hit and run back in 2016. He would die at the hospital from the injuries sustained in what is considered a road rage incident. Anthony Getschel is the man responsible for his death and according to the The Edmonton Journal he has officially been sentenced to a surprisingly lenient 8 years. If Anthony hadn’t tried to get away with it by fleeing the scene among other things he would have only gotten 6 years. Here’s what the Journal is reporting…

Getschel struck Jimmo with his truck and then fled the scene, hid the vehicle and reported his licence plate as stolen, according to an agreed statement of facts previously heard in court. He turned himself into police around 1 a.m. on June 28. Around 2 a.m. on June 26, Getschel pulled up behind Jimmo’s Jeep driving west along Whyte Avenue. Jimmo thought the truck had been driving aggressively, and pulled into the strip mall parking lot to confront the driver. Getschel pulled up behind and Jimmo got out to “slap” the driver’s side window and challenge the two men to a fight. The two men stayed in the truck, court documents said. Jimmo was returning to his Jeep when the vehicle sped up, steering around the driver’s side and driving over a pair of concrete parking curbs before striking Jimmo and dragging him in front of the Jeep. He died in hospital as a result of blunt force trauma. He (Anthony) accepted the eight-year joint submission plea, citing the fact that the accused had no prior criminal record, turned himself in within 48 hours and showed deep remorse. He also had stable employment, is in a committed relationship and has two baby boys who were in attendance, court heard.

What do you think of the short sentence?