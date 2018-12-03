McMahon’s XFL reveals they will announce cities and venues on Wednesday

Here we go again… Vince McMahon shocked everyone when he announced he would be resurrecting the XFL. He once called his Xtreme Football League the “Xtra Fun League” when he compared his organization to the NFL aka the “No Fun League”. Hopefully he has better luck this time around. Here is the tweet that tells us the date for city and venue reveals is just around the corner on December 5th. What do you think of all of this?

The wait is almost over! This coming Wednesday, Dec. 5, we unveil our eight cities and the venues we will play in for our inaugural season in 2020. 🎥 Watch LIVE at Noon ET on https://t.co/hAlDLJuvRV or right here on Twitter! #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/3AW9J2Qe9x — XFL (@xfl2020) November 29, 2018