Kelvin Gastelum stares fate in the face at UFC 234 presser staredown

UFC Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will defend against surging contender Kelvin Gastelum in his next bout. In Gastelum’s two fights we saw him defeat Ronaldo Souza via split decision and Michael Bisping via KO in the first round. Whittaker is on a nine fight win streak capped off by back to back decision victories over Yoel Romero who is probably the most dangerous fighter he has faced to date. Kelvin will try and change that perception when they step in to the cage on February 9, 2019. Check out the staredown from the UFC 234 presser. Who do you think takes this?

