Hardrock MMA 104 results and livestream

The Hardrock MMA 10 year anniversary show goes down tonight at the Pritchard Community Center in Elizabethtown, KY. The doors open at 6PM and the first MMA bout will start at 730PM. To purchase this event on LiveSportsCaster.com click here.
I will be providing live results from the event and acting as the special guest ring announcer. The night will be capped off by long time veteran Rob Mooney taking on Aleksey Itunin. Rob will be hanging up the gloves for good no matter the result.
Results:
Hardrock MMA 104
Thomas Agrue vs Josh Rivera at 155 pounds
Tyler Napier vs Matt VanMeter at 155 pounds
Eric Parks vs Stephen Waggener at 145 pounds
Joseph Hall vs Joseph Smith at at 170 pounds
Nick Mondelli vs Taylor Wood at 170 pounds
Ricky Roseberry vs Mitchell Rose at 170 pounds
Damon Bell vs Nick Henning at 170 pounds
James Martin vs Nick Charles at 170 pounds
Miles Mims vs Austin Green at over 265 pounds
Josh Stanley vs Nick Maupin at 155 pounds
Braedon Ward vs Branden Bishop at 155 pounds
Aleksey Itunin vs Rob Mooney at 170 pounds