ALL ACCESS: Wilder vs. Fury – full episodes

ALL ACCESS: Wilder vs. Fury chronicles the buildup to WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder facing off with lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Saturday, Dec. 1, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles live on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

On the first episode of ALL ACCESS: Wilder vs. Fury, Deontay Wilder travels to Belfast, Ireland to watch a preview fight of his future contender. Tyson Fury also shares some of his background and shows where he grew up.

On the second episode of ALL ACCESS: Wilder vs. Fury, take a look into final weeks of preparation before the two undefeated fighters meet at the Staples Center for the heavyweight showdown.