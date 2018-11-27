Reebok payouts for UFC Beijing are shameful as usual

MMA Junkie reported the UFC Beijing Reebok payouts that totaled a meager $114K for the entire card. The main event was Francis Ngannou vs Curtis Blaydes and each of those MAIN EVENT fighters got just $5K each from Reebok. I cannot name one decently skilled UFC fighter who wouldn’t privately tell you they are losing double that in real sponsorships they could normally round up. It’s shameful.

Here is the list of disclosed payouts for the event.

Francis Ngannou: $5,000 def. Curtis Blaydes: $5,000 Alistair Overeem: $15,000 def. Sergey Pavlovich: $3,500 Song Yadong: $3,500 def. Vince Morales: $3,500 Li Jingliang: $10,000 def. David Zawada: $3,500 Alex Morono: $5,000 def. Song Kenan: $3,500 Wu Yanan: $3,500 def. Lauren Mueller: $3,500 Rashad Coulter: $4,000 def. Hu Yaozong: $3,500 Weili Zhang: $3,500 def. Jessica Aguilar: $4,000 Liu Pingyuan: $3,500 def. Martin Day: $3,500 Yan Xiaonan: $3,500 def. Syuri Kondo: $3,500 Kevin Holland: $3,500 def. John Phillips: $3,500 Louis Smolka: $10,000 def. Su Mudaerji: $3,500 TOTAL: $114,000

Reebok….WTF?