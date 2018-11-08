Roman Reigns has started his leukemia treatment

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter former WWE champion Roman Reigns has started treatment for his leukemia. Reigns has battled it before but its back and the timing could not have been worse. Reigns was being pushed to the moon as the face of the company and the face of a new generation of wrestlers.

WWE may be focused on marketing and money more than anything else nowadays but they themselves have reportedly stated that talks of a return for him are “a long way off”.

His friend and SHIELD team member WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins talked with Al Arabiya English about the tribulations of his brother in arms.

It threw everything up in the air. It’s hard to go a day without thinking about him and how he’s doing and hoping he’s doing alright. I’m fighting the urge to check in on him like a brother every two hours, but he’s a strong dude, and I know that he’s in a good place mentally as well as physically. He’s in good health for the most part. I think he’s going to be able to fight this thing pretty strong. We’re just getting through it while we can. Obviously it’s going to be easier as time goes on, but certainly the last couple weeks have been, and last week especially, have been a roller coaster of emotions. Lots of ups and downs.

We wish reigns a speedy recovery.