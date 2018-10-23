Check out this poster for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Floyd Mayweather

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov just destroyed Conor McGregor and exposed a huge deficit in his MMA game. Floyd Mayweather did the same thing to Conor when he tried to parlay his striking skills in the boxing arena. Well, since Floyd beat Conor and Khabib beat Conor, the next logical step is for Khabib to fight Floyd is it not? Ha Ha we joke! That sounds absurd. But strangers things have happened in the fight game my friend and that’s exactly why a 48-year-old Chuck Liddell is returning to fight a trilogy fight against Tito Ortiz next month for Golden Boy Promotions.

Khabib first touted the idea of a boxing match against Mayweather after he dismantled McGregor. And after seeing the enormous payday Conor made for fighting Floyd, who can blame him? Mayweather seems up for another perceived easy payday and recently told CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand to “get their checkbook out”. But after a meeting between Khabib and the secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation this week, the MMA champion seems to be serious about a fight with Mayweather and wants to do it inMoscow. And lest we forget when Conor got his match against Floyd, money talks in the fight business.

Check out this poster for the proposed Mayweather vs. Khabib fight complete with a potential May 4 date in Grozny, Russia.

Oddsmakers are already weighing in on this one with Mayweather of course being the whopping betting favorite at -2000 and Khabib a massive underdog at +900. Khabib did drop Conor in their fight and Mayweather did not. Does that really mean anything though when Khabib steps in the boxing ring with the greatest of this era?