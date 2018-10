After UFC 229’s Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor main event there was a huge brawl between the camps. McGregor’s jiu jitsu coach Dillon Danis was involved and reportedly received a concussion during the melee. UFC featherweight Brian Ortega opened up to TMZ about running in to Dillon partying hard in a night club after the event. Check it out.

Please like & share: