Updated UFC 230 card with Poirier injury withdrawal and Cormier addition

According to MMAFighting’s report we will not be getting Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz at UFC 230 as Dustin was forced to pull out due to an injury. It would not surprise us if Conor McGregor pushes hard to fill that spot and make it the main event. Just saying.
If this card ends up keeping Diaz and has Daniel Cormier as the headliner defending his heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis it may perform well in pay per view buys despite last minute finalization. Luke Rockhold will be taking on Chris Weidman with the winner changing the landscape of the middleweight division title contention. That fight could help with the event’s drawing power, too.
Here’s the card that is being passed around in the MMA rumors sections across the internet…
Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis
Nate Diaz vs. TBA
Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold
Ronaldo Souza vs. David Branch
Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya
Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte
Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi
Jack Marshman vs. Karl Roberson
Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata
Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes
Sultan Aliev vs. Lyman Good
Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh
What do you think of this card?