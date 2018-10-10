Updated UFC 230 card with Poirier injury withdrawal and Cormier addition

According to MMAFighting’s report we will not be getting Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz at UFC 230 as Dustin was forced to pull out due to an injury. It would not surprise us if Conor McGregor pushes hard to fill that spot and make it the main event. Just saying.

If this card ends up keeping Diaz and has Daniel Cormier as the headliner defending his heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis it may perform well in pay per view buys despite last minute finalization. Luke Rockhold will be taking on Chris Weidman with the winner changing the landscape of the middleweight division title contention. That fight could help with the event’s drawing power, too.

Here’s the card that is being passed around in the MMA rumors sections across the internet…

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis

Nate Diaz vs. TBA

Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold

Ronaldo Souza vs. David Branch

Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Jack Marshman vs. Karl Roberson

Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Sultan Aliev vs. Lyman Good

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

What do you think of this card?