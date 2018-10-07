McGregor releases statement after UFC 229

Conor McGregor had a bad night. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov after being ragdolled for most of the bout. On some scorecards the Irishman managed to win a single round but it went the way most critics and odds makers said it would – with him on the losing end.

The former champ has lost a big fight before and bounced back. After he was defeated by Nate Diaz in their first meeting at UFC 196 we saw a different side of Conor. We expected an outburst but we got grace. Here’s what he had to say about last night’s disappointment on Twitter:

Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 7, 201

Will we see a rematch?